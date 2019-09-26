A man wanted on Howell County charges of stealing $25,000 or more and forgery has been in custody in New Madrid County since Aug. 19 on charges of first-degree tampering, forgery and resisting arrest, according to court documents.
Kenneth B. Ward, 43, Fairdealing, has bail set at $50,500 combined on those charges.
Besides Howell County, Ward also has active warrants in Butler County on a charge of forgery with a $5,000 bond, warrants for failure to appear on a charge of passing a bad check with a $300 bond and a no-bond warrant on four counts of forgery and one count of stealing more than $750 in Dunklin County, and a Wright County warrant on two counts of forgery with a $1,500 bond.
Ward is also charged with forgery and passing a bad check in Howell County, court records show, with a summons issued on each of those charges.
Court records show Ward has a lengthy history of committing crimes including forgery, passing bad checks and fraud in Butler, Stoddard, Ripley, Scott, St. Francois, Wayne, Shannon and Cape Girardeau counties.
Ward was convicted on 2005 charges of two counts of passing bad checks for less than $500, on 2006 charges of two counts of fraudulently attempting to obtain a controlled substance and a count of passing a bad check for less than $500, on 2008 charges of a count of fraudulently stopping payment on an instrument worth more than $500, on 2009 charges of six counts of forgery, a 2010 charge of felony forgery, on 2011 charges of two counts of forgery and on 2013 charges of a count of passing a bad check for less than $500 and two counts of forgery.
West Plains Police Officer Sean Barrett reported that, on Aug. 12, he was dispatched to Brad Guffey Motors, where he was told Ward had written a check for $52,500 for the dealership to hold July 28. The check was reportedly written for a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado LTZ crew cab with four wheel drive, and a second check written to replace the first one.
A Brad Guffey employee reported to Barrett he was told the check had been written on an account from a business owned by Ward, but it was returned to West Plains Bank as written on a nonexistent account.
On the evening of Aug. 12, Carter County deputies reported to the police department they found the vehicle, saying there was a man in the truck, but it was not Ward. A woman was also in the pickup truck when deputies located it.
The occupants of the vehicle reportedly told the deputies that Ward was in the Doniphan area and had given them the keys to the truck and told them to “go do something.”
