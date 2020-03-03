Gov. Mike Parson was the headline speaker Friday night at the annual Howell County Lincoln Day event held at the West Plains Civic Center. The event is an annual celebration of the local Republican Party.
Republican Committee Chair John Wiliams, of West Plains, served as the evening’s master of ceremonies and explained the theme of the night: “The right vision for the future means not only the ‘correct’ vision for the future, but also that it’s the political ‘right’ side that has the best vision for the future of our state and our country.”
More than 250 people gathered in the Magnolia Room to hear Parson, State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick, GOP Chairperson Kay Hoflander, 33rd District Sen. Mike Cunningham, and Representatives Robert Ross, of the 142nd District, and David Evans, of the 154th District, share their visions for the future of the Republican Party, the state of Missouri, and the United States as a whole.
“Missourians who are not interested in pursuing four-year college degrees should be looking to trade schools and vocational training as a viable alternative,” Parson told the crowd. “These skilled professions increase the quality of the workforce in Missouri, and ultimately lead to more companies relocating their operations to our state.”
Born in Wheatland, a town with a population of 356, the governor said he understands the struggles of small town life, and how easy it is to feel that the voices of the citizens of such small communities are not heard in the same way as their counterparts from the larger cities in the state.
“How can students be expected to be successful today without high-speed internet being available to them?” Parson asked the crowd. “Improving that infrastructure throughout the state is a priority of my administration.”
Since Parson was appointed to the gubernatorial office after his predecessor Eric Greitens’ resignation, this fall will be Parson’s first time competing for the office in an election. He was elected to the office of lieutenant governor in 2016, and served in that capacity from Jan. 9, 2017, to June 1, 2018.
Parson also represented the 28th District in the State Senate from 2011 to 2017, and the 133rd District in the House of Representatives from 2005 to 2011. Before that, he was the sheriff of Polk County for 12 years.
