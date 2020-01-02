“Buckling up is the easiest way to protect yourself,” reflected Sgt. Jeff Kinder, public information officer with Troop G of the Missouri State Highway Patrol in Willow Springs. “It increases your chances of surviving a crash.”
While, statewide, traffic fatalities have been decreasing every year, from 937 traffic-related deaths in 2016 to 864 in 2019, Troop G’s have gone up, Kinder acknowledged.
The official total for 2019 in the nine-county Troop G area is 42.
The first fatality of 2019 happened Feb. 5, and the last was on Dec. 14. According to patrol reports, September and July were the deadliest months of 2019 with eight traffic-related deaths each.
“There’s a correlation between more highway traffic and more traffic fatalities,” Kinder said. “We’ve also seen an increase in ATV and UTV fatalities, which adds to our statistics.”
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports show that most of the fatal crashes involved drivers and occupants not taking proper safety precautions, such as wearing seat belts or helmets. Kinder explained that one reason people don’t take proper precautions is because they don’t think about it or think they don’t need to.
“Most traffic accidents happen within five miles of your home,” he said. “It’s not a matter of if, but when you’ll experience a crash.”
Kinder said Troop G and the patrol will be doing what they can to reduce traffic fatalities for 2020 and, so far, the year has been off to a good start.
The patrol released its statistics for the 2020 New Year’s holiday counting period, reporting one particularly remarkable statistic — zero fatalities statewide, compared to 11 the year before.
“We only had five traffic crashes, one injury and three DWIs in our area,” Kinder said.
He added that New Year’s Eve might seem like a big holiday for driving while intoxicate, but it is one of the lowest and said troopers see more DWIs during Memorial Day weekend than New Year’s.
“In recent years we have seen people being smarter, using designated drivers or ride shares,” Kinder said.
It should be noted that another reason for the decrease comes from the patrol ceasing sobriety checkpoints statewide, as a result of the effective removal of funding for them by the Missouri House Appropriations Committee, which decreased the funding to $1.
“We have been using targeted saturation patrols instead,” Kinder said.
Official statistics from the patrol show that about 20% of all fatal traffic crashes involved a driver who was substance-impaired.
“It’s very simple,” Kinder said. “Don’t drink and drive, and wear your seat belt.”
