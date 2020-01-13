Intense thunderstorms and ice Friday and Saturday kept workers busy over the weekend, restoring electrical power and conducting at least one water rescue.
Howell County Rural Fire District No. 1 and the Lanton Rural Fire Department responded to call at 11:30 p.m. Friday to help a woman whose car became trapped by rising water at a low water crossing on County Road 9260 near JJ Highway.
According to Howell Rural Fire Chief Joe Auffert, it took between 10 and 15 minutes to rescue the uninjured woman from her car.
The National Weather Service advise against attempting to drive across low-water crossings during flash flood watches or warnings, and to be especially cautious at night when it is harder to see flood dangers. It can take as little as 6 inches of fast-moving water to cause most vehicles to lose control or stall.
Howell-Oregon Electric Cooperative reported about 1,366 members lost power as a result of the storms which moved through its service area. HOEC attributed the outages to lightning and high winds.
The National Weather Service shows that at about 10:44 p.m. Friday, Howell County Emergency Management reported a 60 mph wind gust in Peace Valley.
“Our crews worked diligently through the night in the adverse weather conditions to safely restore power to all members,” said Myles Smith, manager of member services. “As always we greatly appreciate the patience of our members during outages.”
Inside West Plains city limits, Public Works Director Jeff Hanshaw said an estimated 1,500 households were without power on Friday night into early Saturday morning.
Hanshaw said most of the outages were in the northwest part of the city around the Wayhaven subdivision, caused by a blown fuse.
“The electricity was restored for everyone between one to three hours after the first report of power outages,” Hanshaw said.
The strong thunderstorms also brought about heavy rain in a short period of time, causing flash flooding. Preliminary counts show about 4 inches of rain reported at various locations in Douglas, Texas and Wright counties; 3.5 inches in West Plains and various Shannon County locations; and 3 inches in Alton and Dora.
Douglas County reported flash flooding at several creeks, and all four low water crossings in West Plains were closed, according to storm reports made to the National Weather Service.
At about 9:42 p.m. Friday on Highway 5 in Pontiac near the Missouri/Arkansas state line in Ozark County, fire department officials reported roof damage to a store. Just before 12:30 a.m. Saturday, T highway at Possum Walk Creek was closed due to flash flooding.
Several low water crossings over creeks in Texas County were also closed.
