A St. Louis man has died in an ATV crash in which the driver was a 14-year-old boy from Centerville, reports the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Tpr. Z.B. Tate with Troop G of the patrol, Willow Springs, reported Ura W. Humes, 66, of St. Louis was not wearing a helmet when the westbound ATV’s driver lost control of the vehicle at 3:55 p.m. on County Road 849, 10 miles east of Bunker in Reynolds County. The 2011 Polaris Raner ATV reportedly rolled onto its right side, causing Humes to be thrown from the vehicle.
Reynolds County Coroner Jeff McSpaddin pronounced Humes dead at 3:56 p.m. at the scene.
Humes’ death is the 23rd traffic fatality reported this year in the nine-county Troop G area, compared to 25 in the same time frame in 2018.
No injuries were reported for the boy, whose identity was not released.
