On Thursday, the Boys & Girls Club of Greater West Plains was awarded $18,578 from the Community Foundation of the Ozarks.
The funds, provided by the Louis L. and Julia Dorothy Coover Grant, will go toward a new collaborative project enabling club youth to experience growing their own food and preparing it for consumption, said club officials.
The Positive Sprouts Project, as the program is called, is a collaboration between the Boys & Girls Club, West Plains Community Garden, University of Missouri Extension Office, West Plains Greenhouse, Health Haven Botanical Garden and the Howell County Health Department.
The stated goal of the project is to create an awareness of where fresh produce comes from, how to grow it and how to prepare it for consumption, giving club members the full experience of food from “farm to table.”
“We are excited and humbled to be awarded the Coover Grant,” said club CEO Aaron Evans. “Our club is completely dependent on donations and grants, and grants like these give life to our programs. The Positive Sprouts Project will give our local youth another important life skill to carry with them into adulthood.”
According to officials, the club will have two gardening plots at the West Plains Community Garden in Don Warden Park on the corner of Olden Street and Lincoln Avenue. AmeriCorps and several Community Garden volunteers will assist club members with tending the garden plots each spring, learning gardening techniques and the value of growing produce.
During the summer, club members will visit the MU Extension office to participate in the “Kids in the Kitchen” program. According to organizers, members will learn the value of healthy eating and how to turn fresh produce into delicious meals.
The grant funds will also be used to purchase youth-sized gardening tools, seeds and plants, compost bins, wheelbarrows, beneficial insects and other gardening supplies. A portion of the money will be used to purchase a used van to transport members to the Community Garden and provide additional opportunities for field trips to West Plains Greenhouse, Health Haven Botanical Garden, Baker Creek Seed Company and other local gardens and producers in the area.
Evans reminded there is an opportunity coming up quickly for members of the community to show support for the club, inviting all to attend the annual Casino Night fundraiser from 6 to 10 p.m. Feb. 29 at the West Plains Opera House, 37 Court Square, or by offering donations to the club.
“We depend on community support for our local children,” Evans said.
The Boys & Girls Club is a not-for-profit entity that aims to provide leading-edge youth development programs, leader training, safety and security standards and board development.
For more information about the club call 204-2582.
