Three area men and a West Plains woman are facing charges including domestic assault and armed criminal action related to separate incidents reported since May and recently filed by county prosecutors.
Makayla Rose Brotherton, 21, East Maple Street, is charged with two counts of second-degree domestic assault and a count of armed criminal action after reportedly hitting her boyfriend and stabbing him with an ink pen on at least two occasions.
The alleged victim told West Plains Police Cpl. Josh Wichowski on June 21 that Brotherton had struck him 10 to 15 times with an open hand and a closed fist, and stabbed him in the back with an ink pen. Wichowski said the boyfriend had swelling and redness to his torso and face and scratches on his arms as a result of the assault, and a round puncture wound on his back that could have been caused by a round, pointed object.
The man also said there had been a history of physical abuse between Brotherton and him, and that she had stabbed him about 15 times with the ink pen on another occasion. Wichowski reported the man had a black eye and bruises that appeared to be older injuries from previous altercations with Brotherton.
Brotherton was arrested Oct. 8 and released on $5,000 bail, according to court records.
West Plains Police Officer Paden Turnbull, who at the time was employed as an officer with Willow Springs, reported that on May 1, he was contacted by 911 dispatch regarding an alleged assault victim who was being treated in Ozarks Medical Center’s emergency room.
Turnbull interviewed the victim at the police department, and said he immediately saw the man's nose was very swollen and he had dried blood on his face and clothes. Turnbull took evidence photos and reported to prosecutors that the man's nose was broken and would need surgery.
The alleged perpetrator, Kyle Lee Wood, 17, is charged with first-degree assault with serious physical injury and is held on $25,000 bond, according to court records.
The victim told Turnbull he was at Snappy Mart in Willow Springs with friends when Wood arrived, got out of his pickup truck and struck him, without provocation, before getting back in his truck and leaving. The officer also took witness statements that affirmed the victim's account of the incident.
Shawn D. Bunch, 45, Moody, has been charged with two counts each of first-degree domestic assault and armed criminal action. A warrant has been issued for his arrest with bond set at $25,000, according to court records.
Deputy Seth Smith reported on May 3 he was dispatched to County Road 6790 to investigate a domestic assault, and the alleged victim stated she lived with Bunch, with whom she was in a romantic relationship, and Bunch had pushed her several times, then held a steak knife to her face and threatened to kill her.
The woman's son reportedly told Smith that Bunch walked towards him with the knife raised and told him if his mother didn't get out of the house, he would stab him. When the deputy spoke to Bunch a short time later the man appeared to be intoxicated, Smith said, and denied any physical contact or threats with the knife but did say he told them to get out.
Another alleged assault was investigated May 9 by Sgt. Matt Huffman of the Willow Springs Police Department. Huffman responded to a home on Highway 76 and spoke to a woman who said she was assaulted by her estranged boyfriend when he dropped off their children.
The alleged victim said Daniel Ty Cooper, 23, Mtn. Grove, struck her in the face, choked her and made threats to kill her, then suggested that she should kill herself when she was alone.
Cooper also reportedly shoved her down, banged her head against a wall, spat in her face and grabbed her by the hair, slinging her across the room, then threatened to put a bounty on her head.
Huffman stated the victim had injuries consistent with her description of the assault.
A warrant has been issued for Cooper's arrest with a bond of $25,000, according to court records.
