At this month’s West Plains Economic Development Corporation (WPEDC) meeting, Economic Development Director David Bossemeyer reported several steps are being taken to bring new business and economic growth not just to West Plains, but to the region.
The Lighthouse 360 corporation on Tuesday launched an initiative to aid WPEDC with marketing and leads to build interest and business inquiries. Lighthouse 360 will make contact with companies looking to expand or relocate their businesses, on behalf of West Plains.
“They’ll be reaching out to roughly 3,000 businesses that have expressed interest in relocating or expanding,” Bossemeyer told the Quill by phone, adding that the initial emphasis will be on companies working with metals, woods and plastics, primarily.
Lighthouse 360 will be working on behalf of West Plains for one year, said Bossemeyer, but if the company’s efforts go well and WPEDC sees a significant return on its investment, the contract with the company could be renewed and other employment sectors included.
The focus on attracting new businesses to the area is not limited to West Plains city limits. Bossemeyer reported that he recently attended a meeting with representatives from Cabool, Houston, Salem and West Plains. Those present shared an objective to form a south central Missouri regional group to collaborate on economic development efforts, he said. As he gave industrial updates, Bossemeyer said he reached out by email to 100 companies in the wood products industry and received 10 responses, which he said is a fairly solid number, though he has netted higher responses from some other sectors. “When we looked into metals, we heard back from about 25% of companies. The average is probably about 12% [across sectors],” he said. “We’re getting some good numbers.” He reflected that the lower percentage with regard to the wood products industry likely indicates a need to refocus efforts.
Up until now, efforts have been made to recruit more companies specializing wood products, such as lumber, flooring and cabinetry, but there is a market for wood-based chemicals that he would like to see the area tap into. Some of the better known examples of some of those products include liquid smoke, turpentine and rosin, but wood-based petroleum replacements — for use in alternative, “green” fuels — have Bossemeyer’s attention.
“If we can get in front of those,” he mused, leaving the rest of the thought open to possibilities. “Let’s find out what they’re doing.”
Bossemeyer maintains the WPEDC website, www.westplainseconomicdevelopment.net, that interested companies can gather information from regarding potentially moving their business to West Plains. WPEDC during its meeting also discussed development activities in the area and heard a report from the Advisory Board. Updates from the five citizen committees — Tourism, Workforce Development, Beautification and Housing, Fundraising and Marketing — are expected to be presented to the Executive Board in September. Membership on the committees is open and anyone interested in joining may contact City Administrator Tom Stehn, 256-7176, or Myles Smith at Howell-Oregon Electric Cooperative, 256-2131.
The West Plains Economic Development Corporation, was formed as a public/private partnership to boost economic development prospects in the area. The board consists of representatives from the business sector, the community and the city of West Plains, all of whom will work closely with Dave Bossemeyer on economic development projects.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.