An Oregon County resident has been charged with providing pornographic material to a minor, or attempting to, after allegedly sending an image of male genitalia to a 12-year-old girl via the Snapchat social media app.
Jacob L. Steagall, 18, was charged with the misdemeanor based on an interview conducted with Steagall by a U.S. Army criminal investigator at Fort Benning, Ga., where Steagall was stationed as a soldier.
Steagall allegedly admitted he sent the photograph from his phone while he was at his parent’s home in Alton. Military officials advised Howell County Deputy Shannon Caldwell that Steagall’s phone was seized and examined, but no evidence was found on it. Steagall was also reportedly going to be discharged from the Army because of the incident, according to military officials.
The child reportedly told her parents she met Steagall in December at Skateland in West Plains while he was on leave, adding the two had exchanged phone numbers and social media contact information, and Steagall had requested nude photos of her.
The girl said she told Steagall she was 12 years old when they met, and he replied that she “could pass for 20 years old,” according to law enforcement.
Her parents reportedly learned of the alleged incident in January after seeing a letter from him addressed to the girl, leading them to question her about the relationship, which reportedly consisted of their initial meeting and subsequent communications through Snapchat and Instagram.
The charge is a Class A misdemeanor in Missouri, punishable by up to a year in jail and up to a $2,000 fine.
