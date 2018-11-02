Hello, Howell County.
With some fall rainfall this year pastures and grazing conditions are sure 100 percent improved over last year. The rainfall helps to get the county gravel roads into shape for the winter. The road crews are continuing to haul limestone chat at a rapid pace for road improvement thanks to your ‘yes’ vote of confidence on the Capital Improvements Road and Bridge issue in 2017. They are also cutting the always growing brush on county roads.
I attended the quarterly Workforce Investment Board Meeting recently where we heard updates on disaster recovery jobs program work ready communities and other programs. The time we have all been waiting for is finally here. The new wider bridge on North U.S. 17 is now open. No need to continue detouring on County Road 3010. Thanks for your patience during the time of the bridge closure on U.S. 17.
SCOCOG had its annual business meeting in October where we learned the 2018 budget ended on a very positive note, approved the 2019 budget, retained Johnny Murrell as executive director for 2019 and listened to a very enthusiastic program on the cleanup of Birch Tree in Shannon County “Pulling Your Community Together” presented by Alex Rutledge.
Shannon County Associate Commissioner Herman Kelly and I traveled to Barry County to the Southwest Commissioners Regional Meeting where we heard updates of issues in Washington, D.C. by Congressman Billy Long and inspected some of Barry County’s road improvements.
I attended a meeting at the West Plains Senior Citizens Center where the topic of the meeting was a senior citizen tax levy. This tax of up to 0.5 cents per $100 assessed valuation is for the purpose of providing services to persons 60 or older. At present this would amount to approximately $240,000.
The Long Term Recovery Committee met where we discussed the new funding of up to $99 million from the Department of Housing and Urban Development for flood recovery housing being top priority in five zip codes in Missouri with 65775 being one.
The week that we’ve all been waiting for is just around the corner; the Collector’s office is busy getting the tax bills ready to be mailed out. We are all so excited. Don’t forget the Howell County Assessor’s office and Collector’s office are both now located side by side in the Howell County Office Building for your convenience.
Don’t forget the election is Tuesday, so get out and vote. The County Clerk’s office is very busy with a large number of absentee ballots being cast. The Howell County Clerk’s office will be open from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday for absentee voting and will be open until 5 p.m. Monday for absentee voting as well. There are a number of issues on the ballot with one very important one to our Missouri highway road and safety systems. This would mean additional monies for cities and counties, and if passed could possibly someday support U.S. 63 being four-laned as a much needed north/south central corridor from Arkansas to Iowa in Missouri. So please exercise your right to vote Tuesday.
Don’t forget to honor our military veterans Nov. 11. Howell County offices will be closed Nov. 12 in honor of Veterans Day. U.S. Congressman Jason Smith representative Heather Kamps’ office and Missouri Senator Mike Cunningham’s representative Richard Eakin’s office are both located on the second floor of the Howell County Office Building for your convenience in helping you with any federal or state issues you may have.
Daylight savings time ends. Don’t forget to get up at 2 a.m. Sunday to set your clocks back an hour so you don’t get to church an hour early. I guess you can do it before you go to bed if you want to as well.
Remember the 2018 plat books and CDs are still available at the low price of $35 and maps are available for $40.
Our doors are always open to you. The full commission is in session every Monday and Thursday. Come and see us, and remember Howell County is a great place to live and raise a family.
How about those Chiefs?
