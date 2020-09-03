Two West Plains men are facing weapons charges after allegedly brandishing knives during separate incidents Sunday night in West Plains.
At about 8:14 p.m. Sunday Officer Paden Turnbull with the West Plains Police Department reported he responded to a home on West Fourth Street regarding a disturbance and spoke with Braden Walker, 19, Highway 17, who told the officer he had gone to the home of the mother of his child to find several people there, knocked on the door, and the people inside fled to a bedroom in the house when the mother answered.
He said he tried to open the door of the bedroom because the child was in the room, and when he heard someone call police, he went back outside to wait for the police to arrive.
The woman whose home it was reportedly said that she had friends over because she is afraid of Walker, adding he often came over in an agitated state. She said she heard someone knock on the door, opened it, then tried to shut it when she realized it was Walker.
Walker allegedly then forced his way through the door as she tried to hold it closed, and he had a black tire wrench in his hand and threatend to hit everyone in the house. The woman reportedly said after everyone else shut themselves in a bedroom, she tried to go there as well, and Walker pinned her against the wall next to the door and punched it while holding a knife in his hand.
She said she was in fear for her life during the incident.
Turnbull said he saw an indention on the door that appeared as if someone had struck it with a fist. Walker reportedly claimed the damage was done while he was knocking on the door. Turnbull also reported he saw a footprint and damage to the weather stripping on the front door that suggested Walker had kicked the door during the incident.
A knife was found on Walker when police arrived, Turnbull reported. Witnesses at the scene reportedly said they saw Walker with the wrench, did not see a knife, but heard the sound of a knife blade locking open from inside the bedroom.
Walker was arrested, charged with first-degree burglary and unlawful use of a weapon by exhibiting and released on $10,000 bail, according to court records.
About 35 minutes later, officers were dispatched to Ridge Crest Motel on Hubert Redburn Drive to investigate another altercation.
A man reported to Officer Paul Bradshaw that he and John J. Boudoin, 30, Hubert Redburn Drive, had gotten into a verbal argument when Boudoin brandished a large knife and threatened to slit his throat.
Two other men at the scene said they saw Boudoin with the knife and stopped him from approaching the alleged victim, who said he believed Boudoin would have stabbed him or caused him serious injury, adding that Boudoin was intoxicated at the time of the altercation.
A statement released by the police department alleged that Boudoin had brandished the weapon at several people, and initiated a confrontation between himself and the alleged victim by shouting at the victim as he walked by.
Boudoin is charged with first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon by exhibiting, and armed criminal action and is being held with $25,000 bail, according to court records.
