West Plains City Parks Director Mike Davis says the city’s pools in People’s Park are on schedule to reopen in time for summer next year.
Davis said Pruett Pool and Spa, which has been repairing the pools, recently tested the pumps and has finished draining the pools in preparation for winterizing.
Several readers contacted the Quill after noticing the lower pool was filled with water and the fountain and water slide were in operation, an unusual sight in late fall.
Paige Pruett, owner of Pruett Pool and Spa, said the testing of pumps and equipment was required as part of her scope of work to make sure everything was running correctly.
“We put in new pumps and everything can be monitored remotely as well,” Pruett said. “We went through two cycle of chemicals and the process took about two months.”
Davis explained the testing was not only to ensure the condition of the pumps, but to make sure the water’s pH and chlorine levels remained consistent as though the pool was open, minus the swimmers.
Pruett said the next step after winterizing will be to test for leaks in the upper pool and then repaint it. She believes this can be completed by early spring.
