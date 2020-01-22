Two Mtn. View men suffered injuries in a two-vehicle crash at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday on Old U.S. 60 in Shannon County, 5 miles east of Montier, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Tpr. M. J. Chastain with Troop G of the patrol, Willow Springs, reported Ervin R. Cockrell, 40, was driving east in a 2003 GMC Sierra that crossed the center line and struck a westbound 2001 Ford Focus head-on. The Ford was driven by Brian M. Rossell, 24.
The report shows neither driver wore a seat belt
Rossell suffered serious injuries and was taken by Life Flight to Mercy Hospital in Springfield, according to the report.
Minor injuries were reported for Cockrell, who was transported by private vehicle to Mercy St. Francis Hospital in Mtn. View.
No condition reports are available.
