Two men have each been charged with first-degree murder and first-degree battery after human remains were found in the Norfork, Ark., area and identified as belonging to Tyler Wade Pickett, 20, reported missing Sept. 17.
Pickett’s mother told law enforcement the last time she had contact with her son was in April.
Jeffery Scott Shepherd, 37, of Mtn. Home, Ark., is held in the Baxter County Jail and James Edward Tyler Davis, 26, of Norfork, is in custody at the Benton County Jail on unrelated charges.
Detectives with the Mtn. Home Police Department had been working on the missing person’s case and received a tip Dec. 5 regarding Pickett. The caller reportedly said Pickett was dead and his body was located in the Norfork area.
Investigators followed several leads and conducted interviews with individuals, eventually pointing to Shepherd as a person of interest, according to Baxter County Sheriff John Montgomery.
Baxter County deputies had already investigated a burglary at a home near Norfork, finding personal property that reportedly belonged to one of the suspects, Montgomery added.
On Dec. 17, deputies searched an area off of the Windswept Trail near the White River for human remains based on observations from helicopter and ground crews.
A partial skeleton and personal articles were found, Montgomery said, and the remains were later confirmed by forensic testing to belong to Pickett.
Shepherd was interviewed as the search was being conducted, and allegedly said he had gone on June 27 to the property and met Pickett and Davis there, and within minutes, struck Pickett in the head, knocking him unconscious, then kicked him while he was on the ground.
According to Shepherd’s statement, Davis then brandished a .22-caliber rifle and he and Shepherd walked Pickett to a rubbish pile where he was shot multiple times, then left.
A witness told investigators she had gone to the property with Pickett and Davis in her vehicle, was given narcotics by Davis and was “passed out” and “not coherent” before Shepherd arrived.
She said when she awoke later, realized Pickett was no longer there and asked about him, Davis told her “he’s dead, don’t worry about him, and they will never find the body or gun.”
Agencies involved in the investigation are the Baxter County Sheriff's Office, Mtn. Home Police Department, Arkansas State Police, Baxter County Coroner's Office, the Canine Team with the Arkansas Department of Corrections North Central Unit, the 14th Judicial District Drug Task Force, and the Arkansas Department of Community Corrections.
