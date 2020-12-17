A West Plains man was recently apprehended by deputies and investigated by the police after two vehicles were reported stolen. A concerned citizen had called authorities about an encounter with a suspicious person.
Quintin Walker, 19, Kay Street, has been charged with stealing a motor vehicle, a felony. Court records show he was arrested Dec. 10 and is held on $20,000 bond.
Walker was awaiting trial on a charge of resisting arrest, filed in October, and charges of stealing a motor vehicle and first-degree property damage, filed in July.
Prosecutors have requested that Walker have his bond revoked on the previous charges, a combined $10,000. Walker had a bond appearance Wednesday before 37th Judicial Associate Circuit Court Judge R. David Ray, but the result of the hearing was not available at press time Wednesday.
At about 12:36 a.m. Dec. 10, officers took a call regarding a Hyundai stolen from a home on North Utah Street while the car was left running to warm up, and at about 6:03 a.m., a Jeep was reported stolen from Breckenridge Apartments off of McFarland Street, taken under similar circumstances, West Plains Police Department Public Information Officer John Murrell said.
A couple of hours later, the Jeep was found in a creek near County Road 9000 south of Arrowhead Lake, and a short time later the Hyundai was found on County Road 6310. No suspect information was provided to officers, Murrell added.
A county resident called the sheriff's department after a man who was described as wet, shirtless and acting strangely came to the door saying he needed help, then disappeared when the caller came back to the door.
Deputies found the suspect, later identified as Walker, walking on County Road 8800 and took him into custody before turning him over to the police department.
In court documents submitted to prosecutors, West Plains Police Department Detective Brandon Romans described the Jeep as a 1999 Cherokee valued at $5,000, and added the vehicle was missing about $1,080 worth of items and sustained damages totaling about $230.
A witness reportedly told Romans that Walker picked them up near where the Jeep had been taken and it was driven to property off of County Road 8800 and stripped of parts. Romans' report noted all items were recovered at the property, and Walker allegedly admitted to being in possession of the vehicle and told officers where the items were.
