A Koshkonong man has been charged with first-degree endangering the welfare of a child after allegedly causing a two-vehicle accident during an altercation, putting a child who was a passenger in one of the vehicles at risk of injury.
Richard W. Burrow, 42, was arrested and released on $2,500 bail, according to court records.
The incident reportedly happened Jan. 24 on U.S. 63, starting in Thayer and ending in Koshkonong; it allegedly involved Burrow, who was driving a pickup truck, and the occupants of another vehicle carrying the child and members of Burrow’s family.
The second vehicle, also a pickup truck, was driven by a man whose mother was in the front passenger seat, while her brother and the child sat in the back seat, according to authorities.
Oregon County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Jordan Reed investigated the incident. Reed reported the second driver and his mother told him they were traveling north on U.S. 63 in the area of the Town and Country supermarket in Thayer when they saw Burrow southbound on U.S. 63.
They added Burrow turned around and started following them northbound on U.S. 63, then began tailgating them before passing, then slamming on his brakes, causing the second vehicle to rear-end Burrow’s vehicle.
The second driver told Reed he stopped his truck in the highway after it struck Burrow’s vehicle, then Burrows then put his vehicle into reverse and backed into the front of his vehicle.
When Burrow pulled forward and made another attempt at backing his vehicle into the second vehicle, the driver reported he was able to drive out of the way, go around Burrow’s truck and continue north on U.S. 63, and he then called law enforcement.
The alleged victims said they were told by law enforcement to wait at the gas station in Koshkonong to meet with a deputy, but decided to take the child to a family friend’s house on County Road 379 near Koshkonong in case Burrow returned.
In the process of doing that, they reported they inadvertently passed a home on F Highway in Koshkonong that Burrow was moving into and didn’t see him there; on the way back to the gas station, they said, they saw Burrow’s pickup truck parked in front yard of the house.
They told Reed they saw Burrow exit his truck, holding a long barreled gun or rifle that he pointed at their vehicle as they drove by and continued to do so until they were out of sight.
The alleged victims said they returned to their friend’s home on County Road 379, had the friend take the child to her father’s home in Myrtle and waited at the home on County Road 379, calling law enforcement again and waiting to meet with deputies there.
Burrow allegedly admitted in an interview with Reed that he had a gotten a shotgun from his house, but said he retrieved it after the driver of the second vehicle stopped and threatened to kill him, and that it wasn’t loaded and he never intentionally pointed the gun at the second vehicle.
Burrow also reportedly said the second driver had initiated the incident and that his vehicle had been rear-ended by the other driver’s vehicle twice, but Reed said that version of events didn’t match skid mark evidence or the type of damage seen on Burrow’s vehicle.
The alleged victims in the altercation filled out written statements, but Burrow did not, Reed noted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.