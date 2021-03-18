A Thayer man has been arrested and is being held on a no-bond warrant, charged with first-degree counts of rape and kidnapping after allegedly sexually assaulting a mentally disabled woman.
Ricky Gibson, 56, was interviewed Friday by Oregon County Sheriff's Department Chief Deputy Rich Matteson and a warrant for Gibson was issued the same day.
Gibson attended his arraignment Monday by video from the Thayer Jail and entered a plea of “not guilty”; he is next scheduled in court for a counsel status hearing and case setting on Wednesday, court records show. Associate 37th Circuit Judge Harvey Shane Allen is to preside over the case, in which Gibson’s formal charges are first-degree rape or attempt, aggravated; and first-degree kidnapping, facilitating a felony.
In his report to prosecutors, Matteson said he was contacted on Friday by Public Administrator Becky Granger, who reported one of her clients may have been raped after leaving a residential house the night before. Granger also told Matteson the alleged victim that said she had spent the night with Gibson.
The woman reportedly went to the Thayer Police Department Friday morning, and after signs of injury were noticed, Granger was advised to take the woman to an emergency room. As the emergency room was not able to do the exam for reasons unspecified by Matteson, the woman was taken to the Child Advocacy Center instead, where a forensic exam was conducted.
A forensic interview with the woman was requested, but due to medication given to her while in the emergency room, the woman was unable to participate at the time of Matteson’s report, he said.
The exam reportedly showed the woman had been forcibly penetrated and she indicated pain in multiple areas. The staff member who completed the examination reportedly told Matteson the woman described actions consistent with her injuries, said the incident happened in the bedroom of a child related to Gibson, and said she said “No,” and “Ow,” several times but he did not stop.
According to Matteson, during his interview, Gibson said the alleged victim had been the home of one of his relatives, playing games with those present. Gibson reportedly told Matteson he took the woman to his home to stay the night, where a juvenile family member of Gibson's was also present.
He also reportedly said the woman told him she wanted to go to Gracie Lane Dayhab in Koshkonong the next day, and he has family members who work in and attend the the facility, so he knows the clients there have disabilities. He also described the woman as “a little slow,” but said she told him she wanted to have sex, Matteson stated.
Gibson also reportedly said the incident happened in the child relative’s room while the child was watching television elsewhere in the house, and that he stopped when the alleged victim expressed she was in pain.
In his report, Matteson noted the child that was at Gibson's home during the incident has been placed in protective custody.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.