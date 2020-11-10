A West Plains man has been charged with first-degree rape or attempted rape and first-degree sodomy or attempted sodomy after allegedly forcing an adult woman in his home to have sex.
Phillip Jacob Lehr, 60, was arrested Oct. 26 and held on $100,000 bond, then released on his own recognizance to a veteran's facility, and is to have no contact with the victim and adhere to the rules of that facility, according to court records.
The order was granted by Associate Circuit Court Judge R. David Ray on Oct. 28 after a request by Lehr and "without objection of the state and at the victim's request," according to court documents.
The alleged victim told West Plains Police Officer Colter Reid on Oct. 25 she was sleeping in a bedroom at the home when Lehr entered and began forcibly having sex and performing other sexual acts on her and would not stop despite her telling him to, and that she resisted him physically but was unable to push him off of her.
She reportedly added he had physically and sexually assaulted her in the past but convinced her not to come forward about the incidents. She was taken to Ozarks Medical Center where a sexual assault forensics exam was conducted, Reid reported.
Lehr told police he thought the sex was consensual and reportedly said that he left the house after the incident and had considered suicide.
