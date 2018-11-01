A jury trial will begin at 8:30 a.m. April 29, 2019, for 70-year-old Donald Norris, formerly of Birch Tree, who faces 106 charges relating to the sexual abuse of two children. This is the second time a jury trial has been scheduled for him in the case.
Online court records show Norris, who now resides in Eminence, is scheduled to appear before Judge John D. Beger of the 25th Judicial Circuit for the jury trial to be held from April 29 to May 3, 2019, in the Shannon County Courthouse, 37th Judicial Circuit.
Judge Beger was assigned to the case June 15 after a change of judge motion was granted by 37th Circuit Associate Judge Harvey Allen.
Norris’s charges include 59 counts of statutory sodomy and 47 counts of statutory rape, stemming from incidents that allegedly occurred with two children between January 2006 and December 2010, and January 2012 and December 2015, respectively.
A pretrial hearing has been scheduled for 10:30 a.m. April 5, 2019, also before Judge Beger in Shannon County.
The trial setting comes after a March 2017 motion to suppress evidence filed by Norris’ public defender, Daniel Thomas Moore, was denied by Beger on Sept. 13.
Former Presiding 37th Circuit Judge David Evans set a jury trial in April 2017, but it was continued by mutual agreement between Norris and Prosecutor Jodie Brumble.
The statutory rape and statutory sodomy charges were filed against Norris in September and October 2016 after a teen allegedly came forward and reported sexual abuse to Shannon County Deputy Chris Vance.
In a probable cause statement filed for the case, Vance said the teen reported the abuse happened while the child was between 7 and 11 years old during overnight visits. The teen’s father also told Vance the child had recently learned similar abuse was allegedly happening to a younger sibling.
In a separate statement, Vance reported Norris said in a law enforcement interview that he was taking a prescription medication prescribed to treat short-term insomnia when the alleged incidents occurred.
Norris allegedly told Vance and Deputy Rick Hamilton in that interview that Norris abused the younger sibling in the same ways he did the older child.
