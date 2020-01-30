A Mtn. View resident in jail without bond since the beginning of January, facing assault and armed criminal action charges, is now also charged with damaging a vehicle in late December.
Wayne M. Sechrest, 23, Mtn. View, is charged with first-degree property damage to a motor vehicle with intent to steal, a felony.
On Dec. 27, Mtn. View Police Officer Charles Brown reported he was dispatched to a home on South Jackson Street in Mtn. View to investigate a pickup truck with damage to the ignition, presumably done during an attempt to steal it.
The owner of the vehicle stated a Husqvarna chainsaw and high-powered flashlight had been taken, and other tools that didn’t belong to him left in their place. Brown took the tools as evidence and also took photos of the damage to the truck.
Later that day Brown was called to an apartment building on East First Street to investigate a suspicious individual and noticed a man with a chainsaw in his hand. As he approached the group, Brown said, the man set the chainsaw down, walked to the other side of a vehicle away from the officer and took off running.
People at the scene identified the man as Sechrest and one witness reported Sechrest bragged about breaking into and stealing vehicle around town. Brown took the chainsaw for evidence and later positively identified Sechrest through law enforcement databases.
The alleged victim reportedly confirmed the chainsaw was the one that had been stolen.
The next day, Sechrest and Melissa Jacobson, 33, Willow Springs, were allegedly involved in an incident in Shannon County that ended with Sechrest at the wheel of a vehicle reported stolen and Jacobson firing a rifle into it, injuring Sechrest’s two passengers with bird shot.
Jacobson was charged with first-degree assault resulting in a serious injury and armed criminal action and Sechrest was charged with stealing a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm after witnesses stated he left a rifle with them that had been in the stolen vehicle, found with most of the serial number filed off.
The two were arrested after a Jan. 3 incident in Oregon County after allegedly assaulting a man with an ax handle, then stealing items from his vehicle and damaging it by breaking window glass and flattening the rear tires.
The two were charged with first-degree robbery, armed criminal action, first-degree assault or attempted assault and stealing by physically taking related to that incident. Jacobson is also being held in Shannon County without bond, and a request for a reduction of the $150,000 bail set in the Oregon County case has been denied, according to court records.
Court records also show she has been granted medical care due to pregnancy.
In 2015, Jacobson was handed a suspended imposition of sentence on a Howell County conviction of fraudulent use of a credit card device, with five years of supervised probation. Two years of incarceration were ordered in December 2017 after she was arrested five times on charges of probation violation and failure to appear; Jacobson was also advised of “the serious consequences of using illegal substances while pregnant” during that time, court records show.
Sechrest was convicted in Howell County in 2015 of tampering with a motor vehicle, a felony, and is barred from having a firearm. He was also convicted of possession of a controlled substance in 2016 in Shannon County.
