The Willow Springs Board of Aldermen will meet in regular session at 5 p.m. Thursday in the Willow Springs City Hall Council Chambers, 900 W. Main St.
The council will approve minutes from the November meeting and bills for payment, receive financial reports and reports from the YMCA’s department head and boards, as part of the consent agenda.
Under existing business council will hear updates regarding repairs to the city pool and storm sirens.
In new business, the council will discuss airport hangar property and a city clerk appointment to replace the position vacated by former clerk Alicia Worley. Following that, the council will take questions from the media.
The council will then move into a closed executive session to discuss personnel and real estate matters before adjourning for the evening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.