With about 2,538 total acres affected, a Glade Top Trail wildfire was contained and expected to be controlled as rain moved into the area, U.S. Forest Service Public Affairs Officer Cody Norris said Friday.
"We had a good response, it was in a remote area and no structures were threatened," Norris commented.
The cause is being investigated, he said. The fire, named the Willie Fire, was located about 20 miles southwest of Ava in Douglas County and four miles northwest of Longrun in western Ozark County, on national forest land in the mixed brush and woodlands within the glade ecosystem of that area.
The blaze grew from about 220 acres due to unseasonably warm and dry weather, coupled with breezy winds, Norris said.
At the time of the initial announcement of the fire on Thursday afternoon, Norris noted the ridges and valleys of the area may require firefighters to conduct backburning operations to stop the wildfire from spreading outside of the remote country. Containment lines were complete Friday.
Jess Register, the incident commander for the Willie Fire, and two Forest Service engines, a handcrew and a dozer operator were fighting the fire.
