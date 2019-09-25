Missouri State University-West Plains (MSU-WP) Director of Workforce Development Sheila Barton traveled to Mtn. View on Tuesday to share with local chamber members an overview of a new source of grant funding to entice adults to seek higher education.
Barton addressed the Mtn. View Chamber of Commerce during its monthly luncheon, giving a presentation on the Fast Track Workforce Incentive Grant that was recently unveiled by Gov. Mike Parson and Commissioner of Higher Education and Workforce Development Zora Mulligan in West Plains.
Funding in the amount of $10 million from the Missouri Lottery has been designated through the Fast Track program to help adults statewide pay for job training and college courses that might help them find better-paying jobs.
Barton emphasized the grant could be a boon to Howell County residents who lost manufacturing jobs. That includes about 500 jobs lost in March 2016 when Robertshaw, formerly Invensys Controls, closed in West Plains and about another 90 jobs eliminated at Regal Beloit in December 2016, also in West Plains, when operations were restructured.
The Greater Ozarks Center for Advanced Technology (GOCAT) was created with those employees in mind, who suddenly found themselves without jobs and perhaps needing training or education in order to improve their chances of finding new jobs, Barton said.
The programs are designed to be completed quickly, many of them in less than two years, and were in place well ahead of the release of designated Fast Track funding.
‘A WONDERFUL
PROGRAM’
The Fast Track has been “a wonderful program for MSU,” Barton said. “The question is, do you know people that could use this training?”
Fast Track funds must be used for enrollment in approved programs, with the stipulation that grant recipients live and work at qualifying jobs in Missouri for three years after graduation, with a 12-month grace period to find a qualifying job.
According to Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development qualifying employment is defined as full-time employment in Missouri, or self-employment while a Missouri resident that provides at least half of the individual’s income, making at least enough to require the filing of an income tax return according to Missouri law.
It is not necessary for the employment to be in the field the grant recipient trained for.
The grant is for those older than 25 or who haven’t been enrolled in any schools within the last two years and make no more than $40,000 a year individually, or $80,000 a year if filing taxes jointly with a spouse, officials said.
Funds will be distributed with priority given to the earliest applicants. Renewing students will have top priority beginning in fiscal year 2021.
Applicants must submit a federal student aid form (FAFSA) for each year they wish to participate, using tax information from 2017 for the 2019-2020 school year. Students must maintain at least part-time enrollment, a minimum of six hours, in an eligible program until graduation.
An online FAFSA application can be found at www.fafsa.ed.gov.
STIPULATIONS
Other state and federal aid funding, excluding work study or loans, must be accepted first before applicants can be approved for funding.
Fast Track grants are meant to ensure all tuition and fees are fully covered, said officials. If those fees are completely covered by other aid, applicants may be eligible for up to $500 in grant money to cover other education-related expenses.
Applicants must also be Missouri residents and a U.S. citizen or permanent resident. They cannot be in default on a federal loan or ineligible because of certain criminal convictions under Title IV student financial aid guidelines.
One-third of the grant funds awarded will be forgiven each year the recipient maintains employment and residence. If a recipient chooses to move out of state or their employment status changes during that time, the remainder of the grant then converts to a loan that must be repaid with interest.
Approved programs at MSU-WP, some of them partnered with GOCAT, include Advanced Industrial Maintenance, Advanced Manufacturing Technology, Agricultural Business, Alternative Energy, Health Information Technology with emphases in Medical Billing and Coding, Electronic Health Records Specialist or Medical Administrative Office Assistant, Medical/Clinical Assistant, Nursing, Pre-Engineering, Teaching, and Technology and Technology Management.
A full list of approved programs at other Missouri colleges may be found at dhewd.mo.gov/initiatives/fasttrackgrant_programs.php.
