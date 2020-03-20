As schools suspend classes and companies direct staff to work from home in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for affordable and reliable high-speed internet has never been stronger.
But for many rural residents, affordable and reliable high speed internet has long been out ofreach.
In Howell County less than 50% of the population has access to high-speed internet, according to Broadband Now, an internet service provider (ISP) comparison company.
Lack of infrastructure is one reason for such limited access. One local provider suggests is a lack of financial incentive for larger companies to build that infrastructure, leaving the door open for smaller ISPs to capture an overlooked — or forgotten — market.
Wispoto of Willow Springs is a startup ISP working to provide reliable high-speed internet to rural areas in and around Willow Springs.
“Everything we do now is on the internet,” said CEO and Network Administrator Byron Stuart. “And we need high-speed internet to really keep up with what’s going on.”
Stuart explained that his company has been focusing on providing reliable high-speed wireless internet to people who normally wouldn’t be able to get it. While the company started in February 2019, Stuart has been providing a variety of internet-related support services for most of the last decade.
“Our wireless internet service uses towers, which can be expensive and cost up to $10,000 to set up,” Stuart, said, explaining why coverage expansion has seemed slow. He said his company offers a variety of speeds which range from 10 megabit per second up to 100 megabit per second in rural areas, faster than what is available from larger companies in many rural areas.
Stuart notes that, while his company is growing, the coverage area only includes Willow Springs and the surrounding area.
“There is a huge demand for high-speed internet in rural areas and we’re expanding when we can,” he said.
KEEP AMERICA CONNECTED
For low-income households, the price of getting high-speed internet may put it out of reach regardless of where they live.
In West Plains, and across the U.S., Fidelity Communications and CenturyLink as well as the major cellular companies have responded to the Federal Communication Commission’s recent Keep American Connected Pledge, to help ensure Americans do not lose broadband internet or telephone connectivity because of the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
For example, both companies have waived late fees and allow customers’ payments to be deferred for for 60 days.
“A fast and reliable internet connection has never been more important for staying in touch with family, friends, school and work,” said Fidelity CEO and President Julie Laulis as the company recently unveiled a new internet service plan. It would provide low-income families and those impacted by the coronavirus, such as seniors and college students, a 15 megabit per second connection for $10 per month, and is available for the next 60 days, according to a statement released by Fidelity.
In addition, companies like Fidelity and U.S. Cellular are offering free WiFI hotspots in their parking lots for public use. In Arkansas, Black River Technical College is offering free WiFi internet in the parking lots at its Pocahantas and Paragould campuses.
RURAL INTERNET AND DEVELOPMENT
Missouri politicians have also been calling for more federal funding to expand rural high-speed internet. In Washington, D.C., Sen. Josh Hawley and 8th District Rep. Jason Smith, both of Missouri, have come out in favor of expanding high-speed internet options in rural areas.
Locally, Travis Smith of West Plains, who is running for the 155th District of the State House of Representatives penned an open letter in favor of funding rural internet infrastructure.
“For decades, the issue of rural broadband has been on the back burner in our State and Federal capitals as other issues took priority over this issue,” wrote Smith. “Thankfully, the Federal Communications Commission under President Trump is setting aside $20 billion to subsidize the development of rural broadband.”
He encourages people to to contact their rural electric companies and co-ops regarding the importance of getting the grants.
The FCC gave approval to the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund which would set aside $20.4 billion over 10 years to bring high-speed internet to rural areas. However, the plan has been met with criticism from two dozen senators on both sides of the aisle.
The senators wrote a letter to FCC Chairman Ajit Pai denouncing the agency’s new fund, which they say will exclude areas that are already awarded funding through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s ReConnect program and state-run broadband programs, thus preventing further rural development.
According to the FCC’s map for eligible areas, only parts of southern half of Howell County fall within an eligible zone for the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund.
Most of Ozark, Oregon and Texas counties are in eligible zones for development; however, Douglas and Wright counties have no eligible zones.
