The West Plains Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade will start at 4 p.m. Dec. 14, chamber officials have announced, and this year’s theme is “Christmas at the Movies.”
The parade will follow its traditional route, beginning at the corner of Porter Wagoner Boulevard and Missouri Avenue. It will travel down Porter Wagoner past People’s Park, rounding the corner onto West Main Street and then dispersing at the corner of West Main and Preacher Roe Boulevard at the four-way stop.
Chamber officials have indicated that parade entry forms will be available beginning Nov. 1 at the chamber office, 401 Jefferson Ave. All those who wish to participate in the parade must register in advance.
A panel of judges from neighboring communities will evaluate entries on originality, workmanship and relevance to the parade theme. In addition to an overall grand prize, first and second place prizes will be awarded in three categories: commercial, Religious and Miscellaneous.
