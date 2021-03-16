A Van Buren man has been charged with 63 counts of possession of child pornography and a count of first-degree promotion of that material after allegedly admitted to sharing hundreds of files containing child porn in a WhatsApp messaging group.
Dillion J.K. Hadley, 25, is held without bail. Court records show the Carter County warrant was issued Friday, and served to Hadley by the Dent County Sheriff's Department on Monday.
Van Buren Police Chief Alonzo Bradwell, in a report submitted to prosecutors, said he interviewed Hadley on Wednesday based on information provided by the Center for Missing and Exploited Children that a video containing child pornography might be found on Hadley's phone.
Hadley's phone was seized for evidence, and during a follow-up interview on Thursday, Hadley reportedly described some of the videos that might be found on his phone, some depicting children as young as toddlers engaged in sexual contact with adults. Hadley also allegedly said the group he belongs to on WhatsApp, the messaging system all of the videos were saved from, is “a very large group of people” that “share hundreds of child sex videos.”
Bradwell said he was given the password to access the app by Hadley, who agreed to allow Bradwell to view the folder containing the videos in Hadley's presence, one of which appeared to involve an infant and an adult male.
A more detailed search of the phone eventually turned up about 75 files depicting children engaged in sexual acts, most of whom appeared to be between 6 and 10 years old, Bradwell added.
Hadley is scheduled to appear today for arraignment in Carter County before Judge Steven F. Lynxwiler, according to court records.
