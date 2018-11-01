The Southern Ozarks Community Orchestra (SOCO) will honor all veterans with a special free “A Salute to Our Heroes” concert at 3 p.m. Nov. 11 at the Star Theater in Willow Springs.
The concert will feature many familiar songs from all wars and conflicts the United States has been involved in.
“There will be many military recognitions and just too many other featured surprises,” said an orchestra spokesperson. “You will hear many of the rallying calls to arms and engulf yourself in appreciating and honoring those who have served to make our country safe for all.”
SOCO is sponsored by the Willow Springs Arts Council. SOCO has been in existence for almost 20 years, beginning under the direction of Connie Moon in West Plains. The orchestra is now under the direction of Jodie Woolsey Forbes.
Everyone is invited to attend this special tribute concert. Donations will be accepted for roof repairs to the Willow Springs American Legion.
The Star Theater is at 205 E. Main St. in Willow Springs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.