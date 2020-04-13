The former owner of a now-defunct local restaurant has been charged with 16 counts of willfully failing to file or pay state sales tax, with intent to defraud, over eight quarterly periods from March 31, 2017, to Jan. 31, 2018.
Jacob Squires, 38, Private Road 8292, was issued a summons on the charges by mail April 2. An additional four charges had been sought for two quarters of 2016, but the three-year statute of limitations had expired before charges were filed, according to court records.
Squires, owner of Almost Famous Grille that was most recently located on Court Square in West Plains, allegedly failed to file Missouri sales tax returns or pay state sales taxes.
The amount of sales taxes, plus interest, fines and a fraud penalty equal to the full amount of taxes owed for the two 2016 quarters reportedly amount to $18,670.44. Charges were submitted by the Missouri Department of Revenue to prosecutors Oct. 9, 2019, but the statute of limitations on those quarters expired on Oct. 31, 2019, and Jan. 31 of this year, according to court records.
According to court documents for the case filed April 1, for the four quarters of 2017, an amount of $18,379.77 is reportedly owed to the state in sales taxes, interest, fines and penalties. For the four quarters of 2018, $874.61 is owed, according to court records.
According to documents on file with Secretary of State John Ashcroft's office Squires is listed as a co-owner of the restaurant and registered the business June 13, 2014, at its previous Porter Wagoner address. On June 20, 2019, Ashcroft filed a formal expiration notice due to business owners' failure to renew registration.
No charges have been filed against the restaurant's other owner.
