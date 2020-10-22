Law enforcement officers and their family members understand the dangers they face daily while executing their duties, but those duties resulted in injuries to two members of the Bradshaw family on the same day this week.
Father and son law enforcement officers Paul Bradshaw Sr., a deputy with the Howell County Sheriff's Department, and Paul Bradshaw Jr., a K-9 handler with the West Plains Police Department, were hurt during arrests of noncompliant suspects, according to statements released by both agencies.
Deputy Bradshaw suffered a broken arm during the arrest of Jason Scott York, 42, West Sixth Street, as Bradshaw attempted to serve a county warrant at about 2:40 p.m. Tuesday at York's home on a charge of ex parte order violation.
Howell County Sheriff's Investigator Rick Fox reported he and Investigator Justin Riley responded to Bradshaw's officer in distress call to find the deputy just outside of the door of the home with a Taser in his left hand pointed at the suspect, and his right arm dangling at his side.
York was standing in the door way with a handcuff on his right wrist, holding a stack of papers in his left hand as Bradshaw continued to command York to place his hands behind his back, Fox said. Bradshaw stated his arm was injured as he struggled with York, who was being noncompliant, and Bradshaw was transported to Ozarks Medical Center for treatment. There, the broken bone was confirmed with an X-ray.
York was taken into custody by Fox and Riley and is held on $50,000 bail on charges of first-degree assault involving a special victim (law enforcement officer) and resisting arrest, both felonies.
The West Plains Police Department, on its Facebook page, said Deputy Bradshaw was having surgery on his arm Wednesday.
A little under seven hours later, K-9 Officer Paul Bradshaw Jr. was patrolling north U.S. 63 when he noticed someone underneath a vehicle at Current Inc., allegedly attempting to use a hand saw to remove a catalytic converter and take it.
Officer Bradshaw ordered Jeremiah Edward Hugg, 41, of Birch Tree, to come out from under the vehicle, but Hugg reportedly tried to run. Bradshaw said he struggled with Hugg for about five minutes before arresting him, getting cuts under his left eye and scrapes on his head in the process.
Hugg reportedly had a saw with him and admitted to trying to take and sell the vehicle parts. He has an active warrant out of Conroe, Texas, and is a convicted felon and multi-state offender, Bradshaw reported.
Hugg was held on charges of third-degree assault involving a special victim (law enforcement officer), first-degree property damage and resisting arrest, all felonies, and released on $25,000 bail, according to court records and information provided by the West Plains Police Department.
