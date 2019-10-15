A woman and her five passengers, all children, were hurt in a two-vehicle crash at 3:25 p.m. Monday on EE Highway four miles west of Bakersfield in Ozark County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Tpr. J.O. Prater, Troop G of the patrol, Willow Springs, reported Patricia J. Bartlett, 28, Bakersfield, was northbound in her 2008 Suzuki XL7 when a southbound 2003 Toyota Camry crossed the center line and struck Bartlett’s vehicle.
The report shows Bartlett was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident and was taken ambulance to Baxter Regional Medical Center in Mtn. Home, Ark. All five of Bartlett’s passengers were wearing seat belts or securely in car seats and suffered minor injuries. The children, ages 1, 2, 3, 9 and 12, were all taken by ambulance to the same hospital.
No injuries were reported for the driver of the Camry, 17-year-old Shelby Summers, who reportedly was not wearing a seat belt.
No condition reports are available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.