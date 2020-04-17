A West Plains man has been formally charged with two counts of second-degree burglary after allegedly breaking into a West Plains Bank and Trust branch and the First Christian Church.
John Ray Roberts, 45, Cass Avenue, was arrested about 20 minutes after reportedly breaking the glass in the front door of the West Plains Bank branch at 318 Broadway and entering. As the burglary was being investigated, a break-in at the First Christian Church at 422 W. Main St. was reported.
Roberts allegedly committed the crimes less than 12 hours after being released with $5,000 bail from the Howell County Jail on charges of second-degree burglary, first-degree property damage, stealing $750 or more, and attempted second-degree burglary.
His bail is considerably higher now, set at $50,000 for both of the latest charges, according to court records.
The charges that led to the prior arrest were reportedly committed in the overnight hours of March 13 by Roberts while under the influence of Xanax and “dope” laced with Fentanyl, by his own admission, say police.
On March 14 West Plains Police officers were dispatched to Broadway Formal at 911 Broadway to investigate an attempted burglary, and discovered someone had tried to kick the door in, doing about $200 worth of damage to the door frame.
While on scene, officers noticed a broken window at Rasor Chiropractic, next to Broadway Formal at 917 Broadway, and on further investigation saw that a door to the business had been kicked in. After the owner arrived, it was discovered the perpetrator had torn down ceiling tile, broken windows, turned over desks and ransacked the office, causing thousands of dollars worth of damage.
A sum of a bout $400 was also reported missing. The day after the break-ins were discovered, Roberts reportedly went to the Howell County Sheriff’s Department and turned in an iPhone he said he found, and it was determined the phone had been taken from Rasor Chiropractic.
The same day, Roberts allegedly returned to the sheriff’s department and turned in $197, stating it was not his and that he found it in a coat before telling Investigator Torey Thompson he thought he had broken into Rasor Chiropractic.
When Thompson asked Roberts what he had done with the coat he found the money in, Roberts reportedly told him he had thrown it in a dumpster at Aldi, across the street from the sheriff’s department.
The coat, bearing "Logan's College of Chiropractic" on it, was recovered and was determined to have been taken from Rasor Chiropractic. A surveillance video recovered from Donut Palace showed Roberts in Donut Palace before sunrise on March 14, then leaving the bakery and walking toward the businesses that were broken into, according to West Plains Police Detective Bryan Brauer.
In a later interview by Brauer and Detective Jeremy Pounders, Roberts allegedly said he didn’t remember what happened, but after being hospitalized learned he had been under the influence of Xanax and the “dope” he took the night of the burglaries was laced with Fentanyl.
After responding to the bank following an alarm, officers reportedly found Roberts near the scene, and during questioning, he allegedly admitted to kicking the front door to break the glass, then entering and taking a hammer and two screwdrivers from a drawer. The tools were reportedly found in his possession when he was arrested.
After the break-in at the church was discovered, Roberts also reportedly admitted to that crime, telling Brauer he had broken a window to get inside, then set off a fire extinguisher because he believed people were chasing him.
Roberts allegedly told detectives that $34.49 he had on him when arrested was taken from a cigar box at the church.
