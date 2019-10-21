The new Missouri Department of Revenue Mobile Unit is heading to West Plains to assist area customers with tax, motor vehicle and driver licensing questions.
From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 1, department representatives will be at the West Plains Resource Center, 3415 Division Drive. The Mobile Unit is part of a pilot program that includes visits to eight county resource centers across Missouri over the course of three months.
“The Department of Revenue is on a mission to provide exceptional service to as many customers as possible,” said Department Director Ken Zellers. “Our new Mobile Unit was designed by DOR team members to bring expert, face-to-face assistance to Missourians who may not readily have access to it otherwise. I want to thank the Department of Social Services for their help in coordinating our Mobile Unit visits at their resource centers.”
Department staff will be available to answer questions relating to property tax credits, current and past years’ individual income tax returns, withholding tax (W-4) forms, sales and use tax, withholding tax, motor vehicle titling and registration, REAL ID, driver license status and more.
Staff will not be able to conduct transactions for customers or assist with tax preparation during the pilot program.
Zellers added that the Mobile Unit may become a permanent resource offered by the department if the pilot proves successful.
