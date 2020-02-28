A West Plains man has been charged with delivery of a controlled substance to a person under the age of 17, and at least two years younger than the defendant, after allegedly leaving a backpack with methamphetamine in it at a local Dollar General.
William T. Cobb Batterton, 43, Washington Avenue, was arrested at 3:15 a.m. Sunday on West Main Street on charges of failure to appear on the delivery of a controlled substance charge and a separate case charging him with two counts of forgery.
He was held with a combined bail of $30,000 and released on his own recognizance, court records show.
The first incident at Dollar General reportedly happened in September and charges were filed Jan. 11; the forgery charges were filed following a Jan. 17 incident at a different West Plains Dollar General location after Batterton allegedly attempted to use two counterfeit $10 bills to make a purchase.
The forgery charges were filed Jan. 28, according to court records.
West Plains Police Officer Conner Burnes reported on Sept. 8 he was dispatched to the Dollar General on Preacher Roe Boulevard in reference to found property. An employee there told Burnes a man had left a backpack in the store, and she thought there could be drugs in it, plus she wanted the man trespassed from the store.
She told officers the suspect hadn’t been gone from the store for very long and was probably still in the area. Burnes reported he met up with Officer Shannon Sisney, who had found Batterton, and that Batterton admitted the backpack was his and gave the officers consent to search it.
Officer Burnes said he proceeded to search the backpack while Sisney spoke with Batterton, who allegedly admitted he sometimes sold meth. A syringe loaded with a yellow liquid, a clear cylinder with eight baggies containing a crystalline substance and a clear tube with a baggie containing a crystalline substance were found, Burnes reported.
After officers read Batterton his rights, Burnes stated, Batterton admitted the substance in the baggies and syringe was meth, and crime lab results on the substance in the baggies, totaling 0.39 grams, indicated it contained methamphetamine.
Police reports did not specify why Batterton was charged with delivery of a controlled substance to a minor. Missouri law indicates the designation can apply to both distributing the substance to a minor who is at least two years younger than the defendant or knowingly permitting a minor to “purchase or transport illegally obtained controlled substances.”
Court documents regarding the counterfeit money show Batterton had allegedly attempted to use two fake $10 bills to make a purchase at the Dollar General on Bill Virdon Boulevard, where a store employee noticed the money looked counterfeit and confiscated it.
Batterton is due in court March 23 for a criminal setting on both cases, according to court documents.
