A man who allegedly shot and killed a person who was involved in a relationship with his estranged wife has been charged with first-degree murder after a grand jury indictment.
Shannon A. Collins, 31, Koshkonong, was arrested Thursday at the Howell County Sheriff's Department, and is held without bail. He is a suspect in the Dec. 22 shooting death of Jesse Lee Branstetter, 30, of Brandsville, who was pronounced dead at a home off of County Road 9290 near Lanton in south Howell County.
Collins was severely wounded during the incident and taken to Ozarks Healthcare by private vehicle before being taken for treatment at a St. Louis hospital, according to Howell County Sheriff's Department Investigator Buddy Thompson.
According to court documents submitted by Thompson, when deputies arrived at the scene of the shooting, they discovered Branstetter's body in the master bedroom of the home, which was occupied by Collins' estranged wife.
During his investigation, Thompson learned that Collins' estranged wife, Branstetter and four children belonging to Collins and his estranged wife were at the home when Collins arrived to get some of his property the night of the shooting.
The door was reportedly locked, but after he knocked, the oldest child let him in. Collins allegedly didn't know either his wife or Branstetter would be there, nor was Collins expected, and his estranged wife exited the bedroom when Collins was halfway to the bedroom door.
Collins had reportedly been made aware of the relationship, but had been “dismissive” of it.
Collins proceeded to the bedroom, where he said he found Branstetter putting on his pants, adding Branstetter pulled out a pistol and cocked the hammer when he walked in. Collins reportedly had a wooden club he threatened to beat Branstetter with, and the two men talked and argued for several minutes.
Collins said he dropped the club on the bedroom floor and the situation had de-escalated when Collins' estranged wife said something, and Branstetter fired his pistol, striking him and causing him to fall to the floor.
Collins told Thompson he felt additional impacts as he was lying on the floor, and as soon as he was able to stand up he pulled out his own pistol and returned fire, hitting Branstetter with the first shot and causing him to fall, and continued to advance on the other man, shooting as he went.
When he got close enough to Branstetter to see he had been struck in the head, Collins said he left the scene to get treatment. During an autopsy, it was found Branstetter had been struck eight times, four times each in the head and torso. Five bullets were recovered from Branstetter's body, and a sixth was located by X-ray but not removed, Thompson noted.
Gunpowder residue found on and around Branstetter's body indicated the shots had come from within 3 to 6 feet of the muzzle, Thompson observed.
Branstetter's weapon was a five-shot Smith and Wesson .32-caliber revolver, and examination of the weapon showed all five cylinder's contained expended cartridges, and there were two bullet holes in the wall near where Collins said he was standing. Collins' firearm was a nine-shot Harrington and Richardson .22-caliber revolver, and examination of the weapon showed all nine shots had been fired.
Collins is also charged with first-degree burglary and two counts of armed criminal action, and has pleaded “not guilty,” according to court records. He is scheduled to appear in court Friday before 37th Judicial Circuit Court Judge Steven Privette for a bond reduction hearing.
