An Arkansas man suffered serious injuries in a crash at 5:30 p.m. Friday on U.S. 160 five miles east of Gainesville in Ozark County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Tpr. J.O. Prater, Troop G of the patrol, Willow Springs, reported Robert Coyer, 66, Mtn. Home, Ark., was not wearing a seat belt when his eastbound 2014 Buick Encore traveled off the road and struck a culvert.
The report shows Coyer was taken by Air Ambulance to Cox South Hospital in Springfield.
According to a spokeswoman for the hospital, Coyer is recovering and in good condition.
