West Plains’ 154th District Rep. David Evans has been recognized as Legislator of the Year by the Missouri Association of Prosecuting Attorneys (MAPA).
Evans, along with three other Missouri lawmakers, was honored at the MAPA Capitol Conference held Feb. 4. His counterpart recognized in the Senate was 33rd District Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, of Parkville.
The Legislator of the Year award recognizes legislators “who have performed truly exemplary leadership in the General Assembly to protect and defend the rights of crime victims, the profession of prosecution and the criminal justice system,” according to association officials.
MAPA honored Evans for his work on several items, including sponsoring a bill from MAPA on needed improvements to the criminal code, and a bill to clarify parts of the sexual offender registration laws. He was also recognized for his invaluable advice and counsel regarding improvements to civil and criminal justice based on his many years of experience as a judge.
District 2 State Sen. Bob Onder of Lake St. Louis and 60th District State Rep. Dave Griffith of Jefferson City were recipients of the Legislative Champion Awards.
(0) comments
