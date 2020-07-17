A West Plains man who pleaded guilty in February to an Oregon County charge of first-degree sexual abuse has been sentenced to five years in jail, the execution of the sentence suspended, and five years of probation.
Larry Sheeler, 71, formerly of Alton, appeared before 37th Judicial Associate Circuit Court Judge Thomas Swindle on Monday, after a change of judge was requested in the case. The same day, Swindle handed Sheeler a suspended imposition of sentence and five years of probation on a charge of first-degree property damage.
Sheeler entered an Alford plea on that charge on Jan. 30, the same day he entered the guilty plea to the charge of first-degree sexual abuse. An Alford plea is a plea in which the defendant does not admit guilt but concedes there is enough evidence to make a guilty verdict likely.
Sheeler was originally charged with three felony counts of first-degree sodomy just over three years ago filed on Jan. 26, 2017, after Sgt. Rich Matteson of the Oregon County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an incapacitated person being touched inappropriately.
According to the probable cause statement, Sheeler admitted during an interview that between May 1, 2016, and Sept. 31, 2016, he had engaged in deviate sexual intercourse with a person who was incapacitated, three counts.
