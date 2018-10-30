The Veterans Day parade will be held at 11 a.m., Nov 12.
Lineup will be at the Peoples Park in West Plains. Floats will line up at 10 a.m.
Anyone wanting to enter a float or has questions concerning the parade call AmVets at 256-6986 or Gary Johnson at 417-372-2029.
