Gov. Mike Parson will speak at the annual Howell County Republican Central Committee’s Lincoln Day Dinner on Friday, Feb. 28 in the West Plains Civic Center Magnolia Room.
The evening includes a meet-and-greet and dinner starting at 5:30 p.m. with the main program starting at 6 p.m., and includes a live auction by district commissioner Billy Sexton. In addition to Parson, State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick and GOP Chairwoman Kay Hoflander will also speak at the event.
“Governor Parson’s bold vision for Missouri’s future has had a positive impact,” said Steele Shipley, Parson’s campaign manager. “People in Howell County are benefiting from out state’s booming economy and tax cuts at the state and local level.”
Parson, a U.S. Army veteran, served more than 22 years in law enforcement and as the sheriff of Polk County. He also served in the Missouri House of Representatives, the Missouri State Senate and was the state’s 47th lieutenant governor.
Scott Fitzpatrick is the 47th Treasurer of Missouri. His stated priorities include preserving the state’s financial health, improving its financial literacy and promoting entrepreneurship and job creation.
Fitzpatrick’s office is responsible for authorizing all state payments, maintaining all state funds and accounts, managing the state’s banking contracts, safeguarding and working to return over $1 billion in unclaimed property in the office’s possession, managing cash flow for the state and investing the state’s $4 billion cash portfolio.
Tickets for the dinner are $20 per person and may be purchased at the door or in advance through central committee members: Chair John Williams, Lisa Brassfield, Judy Vo Allmen, Tracy and Rick Brasier, Nick and Nancy Heavrin. They may also be purchased from any Howell County officeholder.
