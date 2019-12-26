A West Plains man has been charged with stealing a firearm after a loaded handgun and methamphetamine were allegedly found in his possession.
A summons has been issued for James Dale Campbell, 32, Worcester Street, according to court records. He is also charged with possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a weapon by possessing a weapon and a felony controlled substance.
Each charge is a felony.
West Plains Police Officer Paul Bradshaw, in documents submitted to prosecutors, reported he saw Campbell on Aug. 14 and, believing he had active warrants, confirmed them with dispatch before arresting Campbell.
Bradshaw reported he searched Campbell and found a baggie with a white residue and a crystal rock. The substance field-tested positive for methamphetamine or amphetamine.
When Campbell’s bag was searched, Bradshaw reported, a 9mm semi-automatic Taurus G2C with a serial number belonging to a gun reported stolen was found. The gun’s magazine had seven rounds in it but there were none in the chamber, the officer added.
Campbell reportedly told law enforcement he had picked up the gun at a West Plains home, and knowing it was missing, was taking it to the owners.
He is awaiting trial on charges of possession of a controlled substance, first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and stealing a motor vehicle.
Campbell is a codefendant in a case filed in April, in which he is accused of taking part in the theft of a utility vehicle from a home in Caulfield.
