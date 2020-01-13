Alton Bank will host a groundbreaking ceremony for its new location 3:15 p.m. Thursday at 28 Medical Drive, Alton, near the Ozarks Medical Center Clinic on Highway 19.
According to bank President Randall Combs, the new location will be twice the size of its current location.
He said opening the new site has been three years in the making and it should be open by December.
“It’s a big step,” Combs said. “It’s all about taking care of hometown folks.”
The new location will replace the current bank location at 26 Court Square.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.