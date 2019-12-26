This month, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Forest Service announced the closure of Mark Twain National Forest (MTNF) to feral hog hunting, with some exceptions.
Based on public comments received, said officials, the Forest Service will allow exceptions for any licensed deer or turkey hunter possessing a valid hunting permit, and hunting in compliance with the permit, the opportunity to kill feral swine.
“We appreciate the public’s involvement and interest in their public lands. The comments we received helped us determine the need to modify the closure order,” said Deputy Forest Supervisor Tony Crump. “As a land management agency, we take input seriously so we can most effectively manage public lands for the good of the resources, our partners and the American people.”
The closure order does not affect private landowners hunting hogs on their own land.
In response to the closure, the Missouri Feral Hog Elimination Partnership working with the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC), released a statement approving both the Forest Service’s actions and an operational plan to provide additional staff and resources on private and public land around MTNF.
“The closure of the Mark Twain National Forest to feral hog hunting is a positive move toward the elimination of this destructive pest from our state,” said MDC Director Sara Parker Pauley. “We have already seen significant progress on public land around Truman and Stockton Reservoirs where the no hunting regulation has been in place since 2016.”
Currently, the MDC Conservation Commission provides $1.8 million annually to the Forest Service for tree-topping services and MDC staff contribute more than 25,000 hours towards feral hog elimination efforts.
According to MDC, feral hogs became established in southern Missouri when some individuals released them for hunting. Natural reproduction and continued illegal releases have allowed the feral hog population to “explode,” said department officials. MDC estimates more than 30 Missouri counties have feral hog populations.
Officials say recreational hunting of feral hogs complicates efforts to effectively trap and eliminate them. The family groups, called sounders, will often scatter when hunted, making trapping and removal difficult. In states where recreational hunting is allowed, feral hog populations have increased, officials noted.
According to MDC, allowing state and federal wildlife managers to eliminate feral hogs yields the best results.
According to the Forest Service, feral hogs account for $1.5 billion in damages and control costs throughout the country, including $800 million in direct damages to agriculture.
The MDC claims that a group of 10 hogs are capable of destroying 20 acres of land overnight, including crops, causing financial burdens to landowners and agriculture producers.
“We continue to hear from Missouri farmers and ranchers who have damage to their farmland and are concerned about the animal disease threat feral swine pose,” said Missouri Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn. “Agriculture is critically important to Missouri and our farm families depend on a united front that will protect their livelihood.”
Chinn added that feral hogs are known to carry diseases such as swine brucellosis, pseudorabies, trichinosis, PRRS (porcine reproductive and respiratory virus) and leptospirosis. She said the reintroduction of these diseases into the domestic livestock population would be devastating to the agriculture industry.
In addition to carrying diseases, feral hogs also compete directly with native wildlife species by eating their main food sources and destroy their nesting sites.
For more information on MDC efforts to eliminate feral hogs visit www.mdc.mo.gov/feralhog.
