Members of the West Plains Rotary Club recently donated $1,307 to Humans For Education (HFE), a nonprofit based in Rochester, N.Y., that supports the establishment of sustainable schools, clinics and hygiene and health education programs in an area of Kenya hit hard this year by COVID-19 related government lockdowns.
"At the West Plains Rotary, we often contribute and volunteer time to local charities," said West Plains Rotary President Allison Skinner. "I'm thankful we have the support to contribute to international organizations as well."
And while making an impact on an international level is part of the Rotary Club's mission, members found a connection between HFE and a well-known local.
The organization's U.S. Program Director is Stephanie Monticelli, who started with HFE as an intern in May 2019 and was promoted to her current role in January. If the name sounds familiar, it should — she is the daughter of West Plains Police Chief Stephen Monticelli.
Stephanie Monticelli is also a doctoral student in microbiology and immunology at the University of Rochester in New York, working with the virus that was used as the vaccine against smallpox.
She is on track to graduate in April, and, last May, completed a Master of Public Health degree from the same university. Her thesis research was done with Humans for Education, analyzing data collected from their programs over the span of five years.
Monticelli also traveled to Kenya and collected over 120 surveys from parents and students to understand the impact of the programs on their lives, she said.
Humans For Education has been active since September 2015, founded by American Daphne Pariser, who was profoundly affected by the poverty she witnessed in Kenya at the age of 10, while on a trip there with her family. Among the experiences that impacted her, she witnessed other children begging for money for food in the streets of Nairobi.
Those memories and the realization she could use her privilege, though average by our own standards, to help others more disadvantaged compelled her to find a way to help build a better foundation for families through improved access to healthcare, clean water and education.
Pariser recently completed her own doctorate in microbiology/immunology at the University of Rochester and is in the process of starting a postdoctoral position at Harvard.
On Wednesday, some of the Kenyan families surveyed had a chance to talk about the impact of donations like those by the West Plains Rotarians in a Zoom call from Maasai Mara, a national game preserve located in southwestern Kenya that borders Tanzania. It was facilitated by HFE Regional Manager Saruni Musa Letoluo, who also translated during some of the testimonials.
Politically, geographically and culturally, the lives of the people of Maasai Mara at first seem foreign in every sense of the word. Most of them don't have motorized transportation, getting clean water might mean walking miles and children are escorted on the long trek to school on foot to protect them from attacks by predators like lions.
February was the beginning of their COVID-19 lockdown, when travel was forbidden even between cities, and there was little government aid for food. That helped keep COVID-19 infection rates low, but getting food quickly became a concern.
Humans For Education, answering that need, has been feeding 3,000 people per month since the beginning of the pandemic, with 560,000 meals delivered to the families they serve, according to Monticelli.
Lilith, whose mother and mother-in-law live with her, her husband and their three children, has a shop that closed in February. The closure eventually forced Lilith to go to neighbors to ask for food after what was left in the shop ran out. Facing that shame made her feel “cursed,” and she was grateful when HFE stepped in and provided maize, beans, cooking oil and salt.
Sylvia, a mother of nine who previously worked transporting passengers by motorbike, eventually resorted to sending some of her children out to forage for wild vegetables. She, like some of the other parents, also began bleeding some of the cattle, without killing them, and boiled the blood down to add to porridge to enrich it.
Food and hygiene items like soap made all the difference, she said.
“Tell our donors 'God bless you' for that,” she reminded Letoluo as he translated for her.
While the emergency has been addressed, the need continues, Pariser said. To learn more about the organization, or to make a donation or sponsor a family, visit www.humansforeducation.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.