The Willow Springs City Council will hold its regular meeting at 5 p.m. Thursday in the Willow Springs City Hall Council Chambers, 900 W. Main St.
The council will approve minutes from October, bills for payment, receipt of financial reports and reports from the YMCA’s department head and board, according to the agenda.
For new business the council will discuss an airport board appointment, increase purchase order minimum, highway safety grant, sanitation service bill, demolition bids and scheduling a date and time for the March council meeting.
The council will end the night in closed session to discuss a legal matter.
