For nearly three decades locally, one sign of spring has been the annual two-day home and garden show, and that will be no different this year.
The theme of the 2020 Home and Garden Show, to be held from 3 to 8 p.m. March 6 and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 7 at the West Plains Civic Center, has been announced: “Building Our Future.”
Southern Missouri Builders Association President Steve Bunn said the theme is especially appropriate this year because many in the community and region have plans to build and renovate.
That includes literally building and renovating homes and businesses, some of them still damaged by the flood of 2017, and figuratively building by creating and restoring jobs and lives.
“2020 will be a year of building, regeneration, economic development and new and exciting possibilities,” added SMBA officials. “As always, exhibitors in the 2020 Home and Garden Show will be offering a wonderful variety of items and services for your home, lawns, and the activities of your life and your home.”
Items and services on display will include the practical, such as roofing, furnaces, siding, floors, tractors, furnishings and kitchen and bath appliances and fixtures, plus “purely delightful and fun” items and services that will likely go on most homeowners’ dream lists.
Exhibitors and vendors at the 28th annual show, as in years past, will showcase foundation to rooftop products and services like heating and cooling systems, plumbing, electrical, flooring, paint and wall treatment items, plus the furnishings and electronics to put the finishing touches on homes.
The Builder’s Booth will be open and includes information from South Central Career Center carpentry students and more experienced builders, available to answer building and remodeling questions.
The center display will be sponsored by the Howell County Habitat for Humanity and Health Haven Botanical Garden; both organizations will also offer demonstrations on building, gardening and community projects.
Wages Brewing Company and West Plains Community Garden will sponsor cooking and gardening workshops.
Drawings for door prizes will be held as in years past; more detailed information on the giveaways will be provided at a later date.
For updates, follow “West Plains Home and Garden Show” on Facebook.
