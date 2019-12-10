A Mtn. View city council meeting cancelled earlier this week has been rescheduled for 6 p.m. Monday at the Mtn. View City Council Chambers, 120 N. Oak St.
Agenda items listed under old business include the first and second readings of a proposed ordinance calling for a bond issue to be placed on the April 7 ballot.
The approval of new siding and repairs to the library building is also expected to be discussed.
There will be first and second readings of other ordinances regarding changes to municipal golf course fees and a re-subdividing request for property belong to Donald Ray Wheeler.
New topics also planned for discussion are the closing of the senior center on Christmas Eve, the fire department’s ISO fire protection rating, city employee group health insurance plans, supervisor salaries and the naming of a street.
An open session for public comments is also on the agenda.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.