Howell County Commissioners will meet at 11 a.m. today with representatives of the county health department to review and sign a contract for CARES Act funding.
The meeting will take place during the commission's regular Thursday session, which starts at 10 a.m. and will be held in the conference room on the second floor of the county office building, 35 Court Square in West Plains.
Commissioners also plan to discuss and reapprove the annual Missouri Farmers Care Agri-Ready Designation Program.
Payroll and accounts payable will be approved, and guests will be recognized.
The commission typically meets each Monday and Thursday. The public is welcome.
