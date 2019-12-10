A West Plains man has been arrested on a charge of first-degree assault resulting in serious physical injury after allegedly punching his girlfriend in the face repeatedly, causing five fractures requiring surgical treatment.
Bradley Scott Kosemund, 33, Washington Avenue, was arrested at 7:50 p.m. Saturday on Sixth Street and is held on $50,000 bail.
West Plains Police Officer Tatum Whitsell reported on Saturday officers were dispatched to Ozarks Medical Center to take a report of an alleged domestic assault that had happened earlier that day.
The alleged victim told police she was assaulted by Kosemund at about noon that day after an ongoing argument that had begun the night before, when Kosemund accused her of hiding things on her phone.
He had picked her up from work around noon that day and was still angry about the argument and began yelling at her again, she said.
After she reportedly told him she didn’t like him smacking her around, he allegedly said, “I’ll smack you around,” before hitting her in the face with his fist multiple times, then throwing her phone out the vehicle window.
When Kosemund went inside her house when he dropped her off and she asked him to leave, he punched her again, she said.
Whitsell said she saw that both of the alleged victim’s eyes were swollen shut and there was redness and bruising on her face, adding that according to a medical report the woman had been taken to Springfield for surgery.
