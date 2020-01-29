A Mtn. View man charged after allegedly assaulting another man and threatening to burn a couple’s house down has been charged with first-degree arson in an unrelated case, according to court documents.
Brandy Dewolfe, 42, was arrested Monday with bail set at $25,000, according to court documents, the charge filed after a Dec. 18 incident that reportedly resulted in a Mtn. View apartment building catching fire and the subsequent evacuation of the building.
Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office Investigator Robbie Sterner reported there was an encounter between Dewolfe and another man that day, the witness telling Sterner he had thrown a bucket of plaster towards Dewolfe and as a result Dewolfe told him he “was going to burn.”
About 10 or 15 minutes later the witness reported smelling smoke, went into a second floor apartment and saw debris piled on and near a gas space heater that had caught on fire, with flames traveling up the wall.
The witness reportedly called 911, and when Mtn. View firefighters arrived they saw the fire extending up the wall and to the ceiling, where it spread to other apartments and caused the building to be evacuated, Sterner said.
Firefighters were dispatched to the scene at about 9 p.m., the report added.
Dewolfe was arrested Jan. 16 on charges of first-degree assault, first-degree burglary, third-degree assault and armed criminal action after allegedly entering a Mtn. View couple’s home without permission and hitting the husband several times with a wine glass, causing severe cuts to the man’s head.
The woman told Mtn. View Police Officer Charles Brown she attempted to push Dewolfe off of her husband and Dewolfe assaulted her as well, then allegedly told her to call a female friend of hers to come over, threatening to kill her and her husband and burn their house down if she didn’t.
The woman reportedly complied, and her friend told Brown she drove to the couple’s house to pick them up, but when Dewolfe tried to get in her vehicle she held up a BB gun and threatened to “blow his head off” if he did.
She said she then drove the injured man to the hospital for treatment, dropped him off, then took his wife to the police station to make a report.
When Brown went to Dewolfe’s address to question him, the officer said he saw Dewolfe leave the home headed in the direction of the alleged victims’ house, adding a bottle of liquid with a paper bag stuffed down it and two lighters were found when Dewolfe was searched.
The suspect also had on a face mask that appeared to be covered in blood, Brown said. Dewolfe reportedly stated he went to the victims’ home because the man owed him $25 worth of “dope,” told Dewolfe he didn’t have it, then grabbed a machete and hit him in the head twice.
Dewolfe said that is when he threw the wine glass at the other man. When Brown questioned Dewolfe further about the truth of that statement considering the severity of the other man’s injuries, Dewolfe requested a lawyer and the interview ended, Brown said.
According to court records Dewolfe was convicted in 1999 in Montgomery County of peace disturbance and third-degree assault on a law enforcement officer, in Dallas County in 2001 with resisting or interfering with an arrest for a felony and second-degree assault on a law enforcement officer, in 2010 in Laclede County on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm, in 2012 on Montgomery County charges of driving while intoxicated persistent offender, driving while revoked/suspended, resisting arrest by fleeing, assault on a law enforcement officer and second-degree property damage.
Court records show he was handed a three year sentence in 2018 in Texas County on a conviction of possession of a controlled substance and attempted possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid, plus had convictions of second-degree tampering and resisting arrest.
In July 2019 in Texas County, Dewolfe was sentenced to 10 years in prison on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, persistent and prior offender, served 120 days of shock time and was released Nov. 14.
Dewolfe is due in court on Feb. 28 in Howell County for a preliminary hearing on the assault-related charges, according to court records.
