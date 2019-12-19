As anyone who has spent more than one winter in Missouri can attest, the weather in December can be unpredictable, if not downright cold.
West Plains Community Services Director Todd Shanks said believes the cold temperatures during the second annual “Downtown in December” held Saturday led to a lower-than-expected attendance, but he says that event organizers estimated a turnout of 200 to 300 people over the course of the night.
Temperatures dropped into the upper 20s Saturday evening, according to the National Weather Service, and were accompanied by a breeze of between 5 to 7 mph.
Shanks said the low attendance and the prospect of cold temperatures hasn’t deterred the possibility of continuing the event next year.
“There absolutely will be a festival next year,” Shanks said. “But we will look into the possibility of moving it to another weekend that doesn’t coincide with the parade.”
He said one reason to do so is that many event volunteers help with the parade as well.
“Eight to 10 hours on a Saturday is a long day to volunteer, especially if it’s cold,” he said. “We want everyone to be able to enjoy the festival.”
Despite the turnout, Shanks said he believes the festival went well and many attendees enjoyed the tree, the live music and the Snowball Drop.
“We gave away 300 prizes after the Snowball Drop,” Shanks said.
He added 600 prizes were purchased by the West Plains City Utilities from Oriental Trading Company and another 100 prizes were donated by local businesses and organizations such as Ozark Independent Living, Ozarks Small Business Incubator and the Greater West Plains Chamber of Commerce.
He said the cost of the prizes to city utilities amounted to about $200, but some of those expenses were recouped through donations and booth fees. He also said the leftover prizes will be held for next year’s event.
Downtown in December is an annual Christmas-themed family-friendly festival jointly hosted by West Plains Downtown Revitalization and the West Plains City Utilities.
